Coinbase Global Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.98B, closed the recent trade at $175.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.01% during that session. The COIN stock price is -1.84% off its 52-week high price of $178.70 and 82.02% above the 52-week low of $31.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.92. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting -0.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the COIN stock price touched $175.47 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc shares have moved 395.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed 51.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coinbase Global Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 151.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.97%, compared to 5.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $170k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $130k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $333.29k and $137.39k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.00% for the current quarter and -5.40% for the next.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.54% with a share float percentage of 55.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coinbase Global Inc having a total of 873 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 13.7 million shares worth more than $980.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $796.12 million and represent 5.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.73% shares in the company for having 7.08 million shares of worth $531.82 million while later fund manager owns 4.68 million shares of worth $334.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.