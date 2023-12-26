Chewy Inc (CHWY) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 2.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.21B, closed the recent trade at $23.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -3.13% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -123.41% off its 52-week high price of $52.88 and 30.16% above the 52-week low of $16.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.81 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chewy Inc (CHWY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.03. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting -3.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CHWY stock price touched $23.67 or saw a rise of 6.22%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc shares have moved -36.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have changed 16.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.43%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -600.00% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.90%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.77 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.89 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -99.97% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.65%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.81% with a share float percentage of 89.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy Inc having a total of 527 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 16.1 million shares worth more than $635.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 13.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 16.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $634.31 million and represent 13.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 4.07 million shares of worth $119.89 million while later fund manager owns 3.09 million shares of worth $104.73 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.