Can Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $204.69M, closed the last trade at $3.48 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 3.88% during that session. The ALDX stock price is -243.97% off its 52-week high price of $11.97 and 59.2% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.29. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Sporting 3.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ALDX stock price touched $3.48 or saw a rise of 6.2%. Year-to-date, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -50.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have changed 37.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -216.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -101.15% from current levels.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.30%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.70% and 33.30% for the next quarter.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $290k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.38% over the past 5 years.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.21% with a share float percentage of 62.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.35 million shares worth more than $39.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 19.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.73 million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.67% shares in the company for having 2.16 million shares of worth $7.51 million while later fund manager owns 1.7 million shares of worth $5.9 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.