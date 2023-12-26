Bruush Oral Care Inc.. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) has a beta value of 2.84 and has seen 4.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.26M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it -0.79% during that session. The BRSH stock price is -10475.0% off its 52-week high price of $16.92 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BRSH stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 34.51%. Year-to-date, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares have moved -98.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) have changed -35.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -98.04% over the past 6 months.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.46% with a share float percentage of 1.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bruush Oral Care Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Securities, LLC with over 22518.0 shares worth more than $3683.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Two Sigma Securities, LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 14566.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2382.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.