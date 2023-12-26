Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): What Makes The Stock Good?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 3.30 and has seen 40.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $722.11M, closed the last trade at $2.99 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.46% during that session. The BITF stock price is -6.35% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 87.29% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Sporting 3.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BITF stock price touched $2.99 or saw a rise of 5.68%. Year-to-date, Bitfarms Ltd. shares have moved 579.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed 157.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bitfarms Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 116.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.74%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.87 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.