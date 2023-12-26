Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR): What Is Good About Stock?

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 3.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.14B, closed the last trade at $10.22 per share which meant it gained $1.77 on the day or 20.95% during that session. The BTDR stock price is -44.32% off its 52-week high price of $14.75 and 72.9% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 686.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Sporting 20.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BTDR stock price touched $10.22 or saw a rise of 5.63%. Year-to-date, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares have moved -1.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) have changed 148.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.15%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $117 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

BTDR Dividends

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.49% with a share float percentage of 30.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HSG Holding Ltd. with over 4.04 million shares worth more than $41.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, HSG Holding Ltd. held 3.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with the holding of over 1.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.04 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 0.29 million shares of worth $2.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $1.84 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.