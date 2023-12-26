Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $564.71M, closed the recent trade at $8.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -2.24% during that session. The BYND stock price is -161.37% off its 52-week high price of $22.87 and 36.23% above the 52-week low of $5.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.88.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Sporting -2.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BYND stock price touched $8.75 or saw a rise of 15.62%. Year-to-date, Beyond Meat Inc shares have moved -28.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed 29.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.51.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beyond Meat Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.91%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.20% and 13.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.66 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $88.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $79.94 million and $92.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -16.60% for the current quarter and -3.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 34.77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.88% with a share float percentage of 43.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat Inc having a total of 325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 6.26 million shares worth more than $81.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parkwood LLC, with the holding of over 5.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.09 million and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 1.78 million shares of worth $23.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $20.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.