Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) swung 15.27%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 2.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.21B, closed the last trade at $3.17 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 15.27% during that session. The UP stock price is -395.27% off its 52-week high price of $15.70 and 69.09% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 614.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.4.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) trade information

Sporting 15.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the UP stock price touched $3.17 or saw a rise of 6.49%. Year-to-date, Wheels Up Experience Inc shares have moved -69.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 80.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) have changed 48.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.18.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wheels Up Experience Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 190.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.12%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $390.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $376.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $408.26 million and $351.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.40% for the current quarter and 6.90% for the next.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.48% with a share float percentage of 93.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheels Up Experience Inc having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Delta Air Lines Inc with over 65.76 million shares worth more than $208.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Delta Air Lines Inc held 39.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Knighthead Capital Management, Llc, with the holding of over 60.56 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.98 million and represent 36.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $1.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.8 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.