Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) tumbled -0.85%

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $381.12M, closed the recent trade at $3.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -34.3% off its 52-week high price of $5.09 and 41.42% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $CMIA.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the JMIA stock price touched $3.79 or saw a rise of 6.88%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares have moved 18.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) have changed 21.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.47.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.54% over the past 6 months, compared to 26.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.49% over the past 5 years.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.05% with a share float percentage of 17.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jumia Technologies Ag ADR having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 9.37 million shares worth more than $32.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.79 million and represent 1.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.65% shares in the company for having 6.72 million shares of worth $18.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $2.18 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.