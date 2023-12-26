BARK Inc (BARK) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $149.20M, closed the recent trade at $0.83 per share which meant it -0.22% during that session. The BARK stock price is -175.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.29 and 15.66% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 795.52K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BARK Inc (BARK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Sporting -0.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BARK stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 3.49%. Year-to-date, BARK Inc shares have moved -44.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BARK Inc (NYSE:BARK) have changed 5.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.01.

BARK Inc (BARK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120.7 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.