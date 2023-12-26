Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)’s 0.54% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) has a beta value of 4.34 and has seen 3.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $169.15M, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The BKKT stock price is -55.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.87 and 65.41% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BKKT stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 15.14%. Year-to-date, Bakkt Holdings Inc shares have moved 55.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) have changed 18.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.43.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bakkt Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 69.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.99%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.50% and 52.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.38 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $15.6 million and $13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.00% for the current quarter and 35.40% for the next.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.