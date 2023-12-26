Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) Disappoints Wall Street With 12.00% Stock Price Gain

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 21.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.77M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 12.00% during that session. The AVTX stock price is -8900.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.40 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Sporting 12.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the AVTX stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 0.17%. Year-to-date, Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -98.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) have changed -36.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -88.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.97%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 98.10% and 97.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -90.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $896k and $475k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -66.50% for the current quarter and -36.80% for the next.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.70% with a share float percentage of 0.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avalo Therapeutics Inc having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VR Adviser, LLC with over 1.25 million shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, VR Adviser, LLC held 6.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $42560.0 while later fund manager owns 75094.0 shares of worth $7509.0 as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.