Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) has a beta value of 3.72 and has seen 5.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.77M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant it -0.49% during that session. The AULT stock price is -41325.0% off its 52-week high price of $33.14 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.62 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the AULT stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Ault Alliance Inc shares have moved -99.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) have changed -9.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -98.79% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 156.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.36 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 74.66% over the past 5 years.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.30% with a share float percentage of 0.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ault Alliance Inc having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 56844.0 shares worth more than $4649.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Osaic Holdings Inc, with the holding of over 50117.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4099.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 16916.0 shares of worth $1383.0 while later fund manager owns 4700.0 shares of worth $384.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.