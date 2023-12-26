Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) Forecast To Gain 94.29% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 4.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.25M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 21.57% during that session. The ATRA stock price is -944.44% off its 52-week high price of $5.64 and 62.96% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.71. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Sporting 21.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ATRA stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 21.74%. Year-to-date, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares have moved -83.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) have changed -5.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5085.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.41% from current levels.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.03%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.55 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $221k and $1.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5,126.20% for the current quarter and 427.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.97% over the past 5 years.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.09% with a share float percentage of 102.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 9.77 million shares worth more than $5.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 8.67 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.7 million and represent 8.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 3.22 million shares of worth $1.75 million while later fund manager owns 2.71 million shares of worth $1.47 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.