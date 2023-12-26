AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $550.69M, closed the recent trade at $6.16 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.40% during that session. The ASTS stock price is -15.91% off its 52-week high price of $7.14 and 55.68% above the 52-week low of $2.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Sporting 1.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ASTS stock price touched $6.16 or saw a rise of 1.44%. Year-to-date, AST SpaceMobile Inc shares have moved 27.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) have changed 27.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.67.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AST SpaceMobile Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.07%, compared to -3.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 17.40% for the next quarter.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.