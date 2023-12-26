Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 3.90 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $739.89M, closed the recent trade at $6.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -2.78% during that session. The APLD stock price is -66.24% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 76.97% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Sporting -2.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the APLD stock price touched $6.99 or saw a rise of 5.03%. Year-to-date, Applied Digital Corporation shares have moved 279.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed 48.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.4.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Digital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 136.73%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 103.40% and 337.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 539.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.31 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $110.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2024.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 08 and January 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.93% with a share float percentage of 79.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Digital Corporation having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hood River Capital Management LLC with over 5.85 million shares worth more than $54.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hood River Capital Management LLC held 5.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd., with the holding of over 4.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.32 million and represent 3.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 3.34 million shares of worth $32.04 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $17.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.