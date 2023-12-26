Analysts Are Recommending Nxu Inc (NXU) As A Buy Candidate

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) has a beta value of 2.77 and has seen 93.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40M, closed the last trade at $0.02 per share which meant it 7.73% during that session. The NXU stock price is -56400.0% off its 52-week high price of $11.30 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 113.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nxu Inc (NXU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Sporting 7.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NXU stock price touched $0.02 or saw a rise of 12.66%. Year-to-date, Nxu Inc shares have moved -99.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) have changed -12.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Nxu Inc (NXU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.20% over the past 6 months.

NXU Dividends

Nxu Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.17% with a share float percentage of 9.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nxu Inc having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $8516.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 0.36 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7467.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $4852.0 while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $4136.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.