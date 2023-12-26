An In-Depth Look At The Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Stock

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 30.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.17M, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 18.45% during that session. The SNTI stock price is -305.77% off its 52-week high price of $2.11 and 48.08% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Sporting 18.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SNTI stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, Senti Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -63.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) have changed 48.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Senti Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.91%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.07% with a share float percentage of 37.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senti Biosciences Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.43 million shares worth more than $2.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, NEA Management Company, LLC held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 3.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 million and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.55% shares in the company for having 2.03 million shares of worth $1.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.39 million shares of worth $0.72 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.