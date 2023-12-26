An In-Depth Look At The Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) Stock

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) has a beta value of 3.69 and has seen 4.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.94M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 9.63% during that session. The HSCS stock price is -2223.53% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Sporting 9.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the HSCS stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares have moved -79.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) have changed -26.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.80% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,900.00%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.13% with a share float percentage of 1.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heart Test Laboratories Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tradition Wealth Management, LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $25805.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Tradition Wealth Management, LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc., with the holding of over 81995.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14185.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 42316.0 shares of worth $7320.0 while later fund manager owns 100.0 shares of worth $17.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.