An Analysis Of Zomedica Corp (ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 4.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.58M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant it 2.50% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -54.55% off its 52-week high price of $0.34 and 31.82% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zomedica Corp (ZOM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Sporting 2.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ZOM stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 3.72%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Corp shares have moved 36.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) have changed 26.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.82.

Zomedica Corp (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zomedica Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 6.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.16 million and $5.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.70% for the current quarter and 49.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.01% over the past 5 years.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.55% with a share float percentage of 8.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Corp having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 48.81 million shares worth more than $9.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.3 million and represent 1.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 33.69 million shares of worth $6.74 million while later fund manager owns 13.32 million shares of worth $2.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.36% of company’s outstanding stock.