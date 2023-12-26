Altimmune Inc (ALT) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of -0.07 and has seen 14.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $498.08M, closed the last trade at $9.27 per share which meant it gained $1.38 on the day or 17.49% during that session. The ALT stock price is -85.22% off its 52-week high price of $17.17 and 77.45% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altimmune Inc (ALT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Sporting 17.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ALT stock price touched $9.27 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Altimmune Inc shares have moved -43.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed 262.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -277.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -61.81% from current levels.

Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altimmune Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 168.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.99%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.60% and -15.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.82% over the past 5 years.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.