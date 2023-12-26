AEye Inc (LIDR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 4.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.68M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it -0.74% during that session. The LIDR stock price is -1257.14% off its 52-week high price of $0.95 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AEye Inc (LIDR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Sporting -0.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LIDR stock price touched $0.07 or saw a rise of 32.5%. Year-to-date, AEye Inc shares have moved -85.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -33.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) have changed -55.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.64.

AEye Inc (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.07% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.09 million and $600k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -90.80% for the current quarter and -16.70% for the next.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.56% with a share float percentage of 36.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AEye Inc having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Motors Holdings LLC with over 14.06 million shares worth more than $2.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, General Motors Holdings LLC held 7.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Intel Corporation, with the holding of over 6.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 3.26 million shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 2.14 million shares of worth $0.44 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.