Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Is Up 6.69%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.82M, closed the recent trade at $0.91 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.69% during that session. The AEVA stock price is -130.77% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 48.35% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 866.39K shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Sporting 6.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the AEVA stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, Aeva Technologies Inc shares have moved -33.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) have changed 71.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.54.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aeva Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.77%, compared to 19.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.57 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $188k and $1.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 735.10% for the current quarter and 93.40% for the next.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.