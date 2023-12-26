Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $692.35M, closed the last trade at $7.12 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The SLRN stock price is -319.66% off its 52-week high price of $29.88 and 18.96% above the 52-week low of $5.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.86. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.99.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SLRN stock price touched $7.12 or saw a rise of 9.64%. Year-to-date, Acelyrin Inc shares have moved -69.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) have changed -16.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.92.

Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.21% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.51% with a share float percentage of 110.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acelyrin Inc having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP with over 9.33 million shares worth more than $66.46 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.81 million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 1.39 million shares of worth $9.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $8.06 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.