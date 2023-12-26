Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Gained 204.17% In One Month

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $407.08M, closed the recent trade at $4.38 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 31.93% during that session. The ABSI stock price is 17.12% off its 52-week high price of $3.63 and 74.66% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 551.91K shares.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) trade information

Sporting 31.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ABSI stock price touched $4.38 or saw a rise of 2.67%. Year-to-date, Absci Corp shares have moved 108.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have changed 204.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.38.

Absci Corp (ABSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Absci Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 167.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.61%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.80% and 30.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.19 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.56 million and $1.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.70% for the current quarter and 272.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 4.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.30%.

ABSI Dividends

Absci Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.23% with a share float percentage of 48.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Absci Corp having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 13.86 million shares worth more than $56.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 8.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.85 million and represent 8.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.25% shares in the company for having 3.95 million shares of worth $16.15 million while later fund manager owns 1.71 million shares of worth $6.99 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.