A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is LoanDepot Inc (LDI)

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) has a beta value of 3.18 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $594.67M, closed the last trade at $3.33 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.52% during that session. The LDI stock price is -7.21% off its 52-week high price of $3.57 and 65.77% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 492.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LoanDepot Inc (LDI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.83. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) trade information

Sporting 1.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the LDI stock price touched $3.33 or saw a rise of 5.93%. Year-to-date, LoanDepot Inc shares have moved 101.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) have changed 92.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.33, which means that the shares’ value could drop -42.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.65 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.45% from current levels.

LoanDepot Inc (LDI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LoanDepot Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.29%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.00% and 83.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $236.13 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $251.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $188.5 million and $226.19 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.30% for the current quarter and 11.10% for the next.

LDI Dividends

LoanDepot Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.17% with a share float percentage of 38.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LoanDepot Inc having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannell Capital LLC with over 5.4 million shares worth more than $17.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Cannell Capital LLC held 6.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.61 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Small Cap Value Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.85% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $5.03 million while later fund manager owns 1.04 million shares of worth $3.47 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.