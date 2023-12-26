A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 17.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.32M, closed the last trade at $6.91 per share which meant it gained $2.71 on the day or 64.52% during that session. The GMBL stock price is -137671.35% off its 52-week high price of $9520.00 and 53.11% above the 52-week low of $3.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 173.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Sporting 64.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GMBL stock price touched $6.91 or saw a rise of 49.19%. Year-to-date, Esports Entertainment Group Inc shares have moved -99.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) have changed -36.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 11000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Esports Entertainment Group Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -98.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7,743.94%, compared to 21.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.50%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.14% over the past 5 years.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esports Entertainment Group Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are International Assets Investment Management, LLC with over 39611.0 shares worth more than $4214.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, International Assets Investment Management, LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 21956.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25908.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.