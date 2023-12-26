A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX)

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.17M, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.14% during that session. The BTTX stock price is -906.25% off its 52-week high price of $1.61 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Sporting -7.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BTTX stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 31.18%. Year-to-date, Better Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -85.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) have changed -21.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Better Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.11%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.60% and 56.40% for the next quarter.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.31% with a share float percentage of 10.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Better Therapeutics Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.44 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Farallon Capital Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.