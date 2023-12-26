-3.35% Fall Drives Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) has a beta value of 4.53 and has seen 0.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.83M, closed the recent trade at $0.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.35% during that session. The INBS stock price is -9900.0% off its 52-week high price of $32.00 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Sporting -3.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the INBS stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 39.51%. Year-to-date, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc shares have moved -91.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) have changed 11.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -88.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.31%, compared to 6.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 230.40%.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.