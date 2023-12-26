1.24 Gain Turns Gamestop Corporation (GME) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of -0.48 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.25B, closed the recent trade at $17.18 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The GME stock price is -60.94% off its 52-week high price of $27.65 and 31.2% above the 52-week low of $11.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gamestop Corporation (GME) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting 1.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the GME stock price touched $17.18 or saw a rise of 7.58%. Year-to-date, Gamestop Corporation shares have moved -6.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) have changed 40.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.95, which means that the shares’ value could drop -43.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 12.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 65.08% from the levels at last check today.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gamestop Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.04%, compared to -13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.07 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

GME Dividends

Gamestop Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.86% with a share float percentage of 33.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamestop Corporation having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 24.94 million shares worth more than $604.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $525.79 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 8.39 million shares of worth $138.06 million while later fund manager owns 8.07 million shares of worth $195.65 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.