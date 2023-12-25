ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has a beta value of 0.03 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34M, closed the last trade at $0.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.51% during that session. The ZVSA stock price is -18595.12% off its 52-week high price of $153.30 and 17.07% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 567.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.92.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Sporting -1.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ZVSA stock price touched $0.82 or saw a rise of 29.91%. Year-to-date, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -98.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have changed -71.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 17760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.80% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.70% for the industry.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.82% with a share float percentage of 12.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $29552.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the holding of over 50000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12275.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 17194.0 shares of worth $4221.0 while later fund manager owns 4076.0 shares of worth $1491.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.