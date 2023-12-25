Will Current Price Volatility Hamper MariaDB Plc (MRDB) Future Potential?

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 82125.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.83M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.17% during that session. The MRDB stock price is -1300.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.90 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 71460.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 46.80K shares.

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) trade information

Sporting -2.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the MRDB stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, MariaDB Plc shares have moved -91.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) have changed -2.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 18440.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

MariaDB Plc (MRDB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.74% over the past 6 months.

MRDB Dividends

MariaDB Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.49% with a share float percentage of 41.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MariaDB Plc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Intel Corporation with over 6.28 million shares worth more than $2.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Intel Corporation held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with the holding of over 4.56 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.6 million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $57964.0 while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $41172.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.