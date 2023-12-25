Will Current Price Volatility Hamper IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) Future Potential?

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $488.14M, closed the last trade at $8.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -3.13% during that session. The IGMS stock price is -233.97% off its 52-week high price of $27.92 and 54.43% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 347.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.11. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.06.

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

Sporting -3.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the IGMS stock price touched $8.36 or saw a rise of 11.91%. Year-to-date, IGM Biosciences Inc shares have moved -50.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) have changed 54.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.58.

IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IGM Biosciences Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.77%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.90% and 26.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 118.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $700k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $372k and $1.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 88.20% for the current quarter and 57.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -71.19% over the past 5 years.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.25% with a share float percentage of 107.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IGM Biosciences Inc having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.23 million shares worth more than $29.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 3.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.14 million and represent 9.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.50% shares in the company for having 2.13 million shares of worth $15.26 million while later fund manager owns 1.87 million shares of worth $17.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.70% of company’s outstanding stock.