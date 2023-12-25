Will Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has a beta value of -0.89 and has seen 0.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.44M, closed the last trade at $1.22 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.25% during that session. The BMRA stock price is -211.48% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 42.62% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

Sporting 1.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BMRA stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 42.72%. Year-to-date, Biomerica Inc. shares have moved -63.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have changed 44.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -965.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -965.57% from current levels.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.66% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 398.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.30% over the past 5 years.

BMRA Dividends

Biomerica Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 11 and January 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.