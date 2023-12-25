Will Aditxt Inc (ADTX) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.69M, closed the last trade at $4.55 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The ADTX stock price is -1579.12% off its 52-week high price of $76.40 and 28.13% above the 52-week low of $3.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 850.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aditxt Inc (ADTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$4.47.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Sporting 2.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the ADTX stock price touched $4.55 or saw a rise of 12.84%. Year-to-date, Aditxt Inc shares have moved -90.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) have changed 33.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 27910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Aditxt Inc (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.28% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $310k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $320k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $186k and $340k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 66.70% for the current quarter and -5.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.54% over the past 5 years.

ADTX Dividends

Aditxt Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.