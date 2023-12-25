Why Should You Add Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) To Your Portfolio?

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.53M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 7.83% during that session. The FTFT stock price is -137.9% off its 52-week high price of $2.95 and 45.16% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 50.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Sporting 7.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the FTFT stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, Future FinTech Group Inc shares have moved -33.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) have changed 65.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.85.

Future FinTech Group Inc (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.06% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.20% over the past 5 years.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.72% with a share float percentage of 0.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Future FinTech Group Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 27606.0 shares worth more than $35887.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lindbrook Capital, Llc, with the holding of over 20513.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26666.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.