Why Should We Buy Sientra Inc (SIEN) Stock?

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 90322.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.42M, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it 0.32% during that session. The SIEN stock price is -696.77% off its 52-week high price of $4.94 and 9.68% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 173.43K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sientra Inc (SIEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.77.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Sporting 0.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the SIEN stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 14.8%. Year-to-date, Sientra Inc shares have moved -69.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) have changed -17.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.63.

Sientra Inc (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sientra Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.85%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.20% and 46.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.62 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $25.07 million and $22.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.80% for the current quarter and -5.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.06% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 61.67% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.