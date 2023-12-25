Why Should We Buy Akerna Corp (KERN) Stock?

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) has a beta value of 2.87 and has seen 0.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.32M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 15.17% during that session. The KERN stock price is -618.75% off its 52-week high price of $2.30 and 46.88% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 525.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akerna Corp (KERN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Sporting 15.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the KERN stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 2.74%. Year-to-date, Akerna Corp shares have moved -53.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) have changed 10.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 76630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Akerna Corp (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akerna Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.76%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.81 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -219.41% over the past 5 years.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.38% with a share float percentage of 2.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akerna Corp having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 51178.0 shares worth more than $30967.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P., with the holding of over 48877.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29575.0 and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 13320.0 shares of worth $7192.0 while later fund manager owns 605.0 shares of worth $215.0 as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.