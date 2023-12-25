Why Should HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) Be In Your Portfolio?

HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) has a beta value of -1.07 and has seen 74287.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.96M, closed the last trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.53% during that session. The HNRA stock price is -600.0% off its 52-week high price of $13.93 and 31.66% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 44190.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 931.38K shares.

HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) trade information

Sporting 1.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the HNRA stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 14.22%. Year-to-date, HNR Acquisition Corp shares have moved -80.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA) have changed 19.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.10% over the past 6 months.

HNRA Dividends

HNR Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HNR Acquisition Corp (AMEX:HNRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 153.54% with a share float percentage of 389.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HNR Acquisition Corp having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $5.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 6.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Karpus Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.17 million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 49014.0 shares of worth $0.52 million while later fund manager owns 44874.0 shares of worth $0.47 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.