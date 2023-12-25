Why Invest In Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Stock?

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.47M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The VGZ stock price is -68.89% off its 52-week high price of $0.76 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 324.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information

Sporting 1.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VGZ stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Vista Gold Corp. shares have moved -9.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) have changed 42.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 24910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -455.56% from current levels.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vista Gold Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.00%, compared to 6.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.02% over the past 5 years.

VGZ Dividends

Vista Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.72% with a share float percentage of 30.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vista Gold Corp. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sun Valley Gold LLC with over 19.92 million shares worth more than $10.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sun Valley Gold LLC held 16.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.83 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.