Why Do You Need To Add Beneficient (BENF) To Your Portfolio?

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) has a beta value of -0.77 and has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.33M, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 8.67% during that session. The BENF stock price is -3135.29% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 29.41% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 183.95K shares.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Sporting 8.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the BENF stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 14.89%. Year-to-date, Beneficient shares have moved -95.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) have changed -14.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Beneficient (BENF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.50% over the past 6 months.

BENF Dividends

Beneficient is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.13% with a share float percentage of 67.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beneficient having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hatteras Investment Partners, LP with over 49.43 million shares worth more than $148.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hatteras Investment Partners, LP held 20.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.45 million and represent 1.03% of shares outstanding.