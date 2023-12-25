Why Do Investors Buy Stock In POET Technologies Inc (POET)?

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 87319.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.61M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The POET stock price is -607.95% off its 52-week high price of $6.23 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 138.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that POET Technologies Inc (POET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the POET stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 3.53%. Year-to-date, POET Technologies Inc shares have moved -71.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) have changed -35.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

POET Technologies Inc (POET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that POET Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.28%, compared to -10.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and 21.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $199k and $181k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.70% for the current quarter and 507.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 27.17% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

POET Dividends

POET Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.63% with a share float percentage of 1.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with POET Technologies Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $1.75 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, MMCAP International, Inc. SPC held 0.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.55 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.