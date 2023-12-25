Why Buy Stock In Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM)?

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.69M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.05% during that session. The NGM stock price is -545.45% off its 52-week high price of $5.68 and 31.82% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 482.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

Sporting -4.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the NGM stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 9.28%. Year-to-date, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -82.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) have changed 24.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.87.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.82%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.30% and 37.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -91.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $620k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.32% over the past 5 years.

NGM Dividends

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.50% with a share float percentage of 73.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Column Group LLC with over 18.14 million shares worth more than $46.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Column Group LLC held 21.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 6.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.67 million and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $3.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $1.95 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.