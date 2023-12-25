Why Buy Stock In Fresh Vine Wine Inc (VINE)?

Fresh Vine Wine Inc (AMEX:VINE) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.17M, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.65% during that session. The VINE stock price is -109.47% off its 52-week high price of $1.99 and 77.89% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.99K shares.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Sporting 6.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the VINE stock price touched $0.95 or saw a rise of 2.06%. Year-to-date, Fresh Vine Wine Inc shares have moved -3.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc (AMEX:VINE) have changed 62.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc (VINE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 295.42% over the past 6 months.

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.69% with a share float percentage of 5.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fresh Vine Wine Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CSS LLC with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, CSS LLC held 6.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gts Securities LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25427.0 and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.