Why Buy Stock In Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT)?

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CDT) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 58958.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.23M, closed the last trade at $4.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -3.20% during that session. The CDT stock price is -416.53% off its 52-week high price of $25.00 and 80.37% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 496.88K shares.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CDT) trade information

Sporting -3.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CDT stock price touched $4.84 or saw a rise of 28.08%. Year-to-date, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -52.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CDT) have changed 168.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 48660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.46% over the past 6 months.

CDT Dividends

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CDT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 86.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.30% with a share float percentage of 2.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 3828.0 shares worth more than $18527.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, UBS Group AG held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 1500.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7260.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.