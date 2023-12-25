Why Acquire Shares Of Cepton Inc (CPTN)?

Cepton Inc (NASDAQ:CPTN) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 62836.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.01M, closed the last trade at $3.79 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 14.04% during that session. The CPTN stock price is -279.95% off its 52-week high price of $14.40 and 37.2% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 85170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cepton Inc (CPTN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Cepton Inc (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Sporting 14.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the CPTN stock price touched $3.79 or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, Cepton Inc shares have moved -70.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cepton Inc (NASDAQ:CPTN) have changed 34.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 86210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

Cepton Inc (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cepton Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.94%, compared to 19.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.00% and 45.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.46 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.58 million and $1.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.10% for the current quarter and 184.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 25.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cepton Inc (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.54% with a share float percentage of 44.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cepton Inc having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Westerly Capital Management, LLC with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $1.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Westerly Capital Management, LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.96 million and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.83 million while later fund manager owns 26619.0 shares of worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.