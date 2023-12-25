When Will Universe Pharmaceuticals INC. (UPC) Be Worth Investing In?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 55013.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.77M, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 9.89% during that session. The UPC stock price is -852.67% off its 52-week high price of $12.48 and 42.75% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20900.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.48K shares.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Sporting 9.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the UPC stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 15.48%. Year-to-date, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares have moved -84.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) have changed 29.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 3000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.24% over the past 6 months.

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.24% with a share float percentage of 0.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Universe Pharmaceuticals INC having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 6555.0 shares worth more than $14158.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 4003.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8646.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.