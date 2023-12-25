When KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) Will Be A Good Investment?

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 61933.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.58M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.52% during that session. The KWE stock price is -337.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 29.55% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 51790.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) trade information

Sporting 1.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the KWE stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 7.37%. Year-to-date, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. shares have moved -65.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) have changed -13.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 8680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.18%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 42.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 90.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -330.79% over the past 5 years.

KWE Dividends

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.46% with a share float percentage of 26.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KWESST Micro Systems Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $1.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 9.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.48 million and represent 3.65% of shares outstanding.