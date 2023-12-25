When Is Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) Going To Be Good Investment?

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.56M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.69% during that session. The MYNZ stock price is -554.17% off its 52-week high price of $7.85 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 227.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) trade information

Sporting 1.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the MYNZ stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 10.45%. Year-to-date, Mainz Biomed N.V. shares have moved -83.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) have changed 5.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mainz Biomed N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.14%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 77.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

MYNZ Dividends

Mainz Biomed N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.13% with a share float percentage of 0.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mainz Biomed N.V. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. with over 14159.0 shares worth more than $67680.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NewEdge Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 1000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4780.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.