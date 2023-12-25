What Are The Chances Of JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Being A Good Investment?

JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.90M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.17% during that session. The JOAN stock price is -780.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.84 and 29.09% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 236.33K shares.

JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information

Sporting 2.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/22/23 when the JOAN stock price touched $0.55 or saw a rise of 17.06%. Year-to-date, JOANN Inc shares have moved -80.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) have changed 4.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.23.

JOANN Inc (JOAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JOANN Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -176.47%, compared to 2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 571.40% and 31.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $707.18 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $473.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -155.29% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.30%.

JOAN Dividends

JOANN Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.03% with a share float percentage of 81.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JOANN Inc having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 28.34 million shares worth more than $24.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 67.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 million and represent 4.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.